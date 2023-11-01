School nutrition is being reformed in Ukraine. Goal is to reduce obesity among children

The Government has approved the Strategy for Reforming the School Nutrition System for 2023-2027. One of its goals is the conscious choice of a healthy diet by Ukrainians.

The corresponding order was published on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science.

The Strategy defines an action plan for 2023-2024 and priority areas for school nutrition reform until 2027.

The reform has 4 goals:

organization of high-quality and safe food: procurement and financing;

restoration and modernization of catering units of educational institutions using the latest technological processes, improving energy efficiency;

providing local governments and educational institutions with a sufficient staff of qualified workers who organize high-quality and safe meals and contribute to the formation of healthy eating habits among students;

introduction of new food standards, menus, as well as the formation of a culture of healthy eating.

"The strategic goal of implementing the four goals of the reform is to provide varied, balanced and high-quality nutrition in educational institutions, contributing to the social protection of vulnerable groups of the population and forming healthy eating habits among children and adults," the ministry said.

Among the indicators of achievement of the strategic goal: