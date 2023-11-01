IDPs’ payments will be allocated to families - Ministry of Reintegration

From November 1 of this year, the rules for processing payments to internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been changed. This applies to internally displaced persons who apply for such assistance from the state for the first time.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, henceforth, one person from the whole family must apply for payments to IDPs, and not each family member separately.



We are talking about monthly state assistance for living in the amount of 3 thousand hryvnias for persons with disabilities and children and 2 thousand hryvnias for all other internally displaced persons.



Appropriate assistance is assigned to each family member whose information is included in the Unified Information Database on IDPs.

