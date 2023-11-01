Deputies of Uzhorod Municipal Council rested abroad under guise of "business trips" - SSU. VIDEO

Law enforcement officers conducted searches in the Uzhhorod Municipal Council and checked the circumstances of the departure of local deputies abroad.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

Thus, in order to travel abroad, city administration officials entered false information into official documents about business trips.

"To arrange a trip abroad, officials used fictitious invitations from affiliated foreign organizations. To disguise criminal activity, the defendants did not register such "correspondence", and signed letters for foreign "business trips" were not entered into the electronic document management system of the municipal council," the statement said.

According to the SSU, during "business trips" officials went abroad on vacation.

Currently, investigative actions are ongoing within the framework of criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to 9 years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years with confiscation of property.

Earlier it was reported that the mayor of Uzhhorod Andriiv is being investigated by the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

