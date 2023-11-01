ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Russian troops continue to strengthen their defense on territory of Ukraine, - Bild

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the invaders are strengthening their defensive lines with more and more dragon teeth.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bild.

Russian invaders are building new fortifications along the entire perimeter of the front line in Ukraine.

The author of the article expressed the opinion that such defensive areas may pose a problem for the Defense Forces of Ukraine, which continue counteroffensive operations.

"The Russians continue to strengthen this huge line of defense. We can see how many of these 'dragon's teeth' are there, it is impossible to count them," the author writes.

