Ex-adviser to Office of President Arestovych is going to stand for next presidential election

Former Adviser to the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych intends to stand for next presidential election

Arestovych stated this in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Yes, I will stand," he said when asked by a journalist about his intention to participate in the presidential elections in Ukraine if they take place.

Arestovych also confirmed that the proposals for political, economic, social, military and other reforms in Ukraine, published by him on social networks on Wednesday, are his election program.

"It will be finalized by specialists, I published it to start the discussion. Objections, opinions, advice, criticism are welcome," he wrote.

Commenting on the information spread on social networks about his departure from the country, Arestovych said: "I have a number of international events, many of which I am a key speaker."

He also said that he had no relation to the preparation of journalist Simon Schuster's article about Ukraine published in Time magazine.

"No, I don`t have any (relation. - Ed.). The last time I spoke with Simon was on August 9, 2022," Arestovych said.

