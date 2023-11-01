Ukraine receives 40 French AMX-10RC armored vehicles - media

The Ukrainian military received 40 French AMX-10RC armored vehicles.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the bulgarianmilitary.

According to analysts, the AMX-10RC has already been used by Ukraine during the summer counteroffensive and took part in hostilities on the front line. However, then the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost 5 such armored vehicles and it was decided to move them to the second front line.

At the same time, in recent weeks, information has begun to appear that the AMX-10RC is again being used in combat operations. And Ukraine received an additional batch of 40 armored vehicles.

Read more: Russian troops continue to strengthen their defense on territory of Ukraine, - Bild

The AMX-10RC was first introduced to the French Army in 1981. Its main weapon is the precision 105 mm F2 BK MECA L/47 cannon, supplemented by a general purpose machine gun 7.62 mm NF1 machine gun or 12.7 mm M2HB heavy machine gun to increase firepower.

For the main armament, the standard ammunition is 38 shells, and for a machine gun - 4000.

The AMX-10RC has a Baudouin Model 6F11 SRX diesel engine with an output of 280 hp. This allows the car to reach speeds of up to 85 km/h on asphalt surfaces and up to 45 km/h off-road. Depending on the specific configuration, the vehicle weighs from 15.8 to 22 tons.

Watch more: Destruction of Russian UR-77 "Meteorit" demining installation by FPV drone. VIDEO

It is known that French light tanks AMX-10 RC have already arrived in Ukraine, and some of them are on the front line.

In February, it was reported that France had sent the first batch of 14 AMX-10RC light tanks to Ukraine. Ukrainian crews have already completed a training program for these machines.

In early January, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the transfer of AMX10-RC light tanks to Ukraine.