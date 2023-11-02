All children were evacuated from Avdiivka in Donetsk region - RMA

Many people remained in the settlements of the Donetsk region despite constant shelling, but all the children were evacuated from Avdiivka.

This was announced by Dmytro Petlin, Head of the Department of Operational and Duty Service, Communications, Notification and Public Information of the Department of Civil Protection, Mobilization and Defense Work of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

There are no more children in Avdiivka, only adults remain. In other settlements, as far as I understand, there are many people who, let's say, do not want to leave not for security reasons, but for reasons that from their point of view (the situation – ed.) will change, and they will be there under any government, to put it mildly," Petlin said.

He said that such adults who, due to their personal considerations, remain under fire, endanger not only themselves but also their minor children.

"I have said my point of view. Thus, there are such people, after a conversation with whom it is concluded that these people, as they say, are "waiters". That is, these are people who will stay there to the last, despite the security component and not taking into account the fact that it is not only them (exposed to mortal danger - ed.) but also their children, no matter how sad it would be," Petlin added.

According to him, due to the proximity to the front line, combat zones and borders with the Russian federation and due to the level of danger that Russia poses to the civilian population of the Donetsk region, the evacuation of residents of the region began from the first days of the full-scale invasion and continues to this day.

