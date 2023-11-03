Ukraine is not conducting any secret negotiations with Russian Federation, - Kuleba

Ukraine does not conduct any negotiations with Russia "behind closed doors".

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated this on the air of ZDF.

The minister was asked whether Ukraine is negotiating with the Russian Federation "behind closed doors".

"No," he answered.

According to Kuleba, the basis of the Peace Formula is respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"If translated from diplomatic (language. - Ed.) to ordinary, it means that Russia should leave Ukraine. Until this happens, until it is ready to do so, there is no point in conducting any negotiations," he added.

The head of the Foreign Ministry urged to believe in Ukraine, to support Ukraine, and then its victory will also be a victory for Germany.

