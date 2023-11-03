Ukrainian weapons will reach front faster: Ministry of Defense has reduced number of tests

Since November 1, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has significantly shortened the terms of delivery of equipment and weapons to the Armed Forces. During the period of martial law, the production cycle is shortened, and the testing process is also simplified.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs about this, Censor.NET reports.

"New weapons of domestic production will reach the front faster. Since November 1, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has significantly shortened the terms of delivery of equipment and weapons to the Armed Forces.

During the period of martial law, the production cycle is shortened, and the testing process is also simplified. This significantly frees the hands of manufacturers.

From now on, it is the manufacturer who determines the technical parameters according to which he will deliver the products to the customer, and the military approves the list of parameters (previously, the military prescribed a significant list of these parameters in the technical conditions)," the message reads.

"We have canceled excessive tests of weapons that are not related to confirmation of their combat capability, reduced the number of all kinds of checks at various stages of production, leaving only the most expedient ones, simplifying the mechanisms of supplying weapons and equipment to the troops," stressed the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk

The Ministry of Defense also emphasized that from now on the Armed Forces and the department will insist on confirming only three factors: the effectiveness of the equipment sample, its safety for personnel, and reliability in operation. The manufacturer assumes full responsibility for the quality of manufactured weapons, the scope of necessary tests, and all risks associated with supplying these weapons to the Armed Forces, the ministry added.