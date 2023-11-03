People’s deputy of "Batkivshchyna" Nikolaienko about fatal road accident in which he participated: I was sober, I did not break rules, but tragedy could not be avoided

People’s deputy of "Batkivshchyna" Andrii Nikolaienko confirmed the fact of a fatal road accident, as a result of which the girl died. The parliamentarian assured that he would voluntarily undergo all necessary examinations.

He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, it's true. Today the worst thing that can happen to a driver happened to me - a person died under the wheels of the car I was driving. You already know all the circumstances of the incident from media reports... I assure you, that I will in every way contribute to the investigative actions currently being carried out by the SBI, and I will voluntarily undergo all the necessary examinations. I was sober, I did not break the rules, but the tragedy could not be avoided.

A huge tragedy happened, which can neither be reversed nor undone. Real despair is when you cannot influence the situation in any way. My deepest condolences to the family. I don't know what else to say..." said the parliamentarian.

Also remind, earlier it was reported that Andrii Nikolaienko, People's Deputy of "Batkivshchyna" struck an 18-year-old girl dead.

Read more: People’s Deputy from the "Batkivshchyna" ("Fatherland"-ed.) Nikolaienko knocked down and killed an 18-year-old girl - sources (updated)