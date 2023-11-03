People’s Deputy from the "Batkivshchyna" ("Fatherland"-ed.) Nikolaienko knocked down and killed an 18-year-old girl - sources (updated)

People’s Deputy from the "Batkivshchyna" ("Fatherland"-ed.) Andrii Nikolaienko knocked down and killed an 18-year-old girl to death in his car on the Zhytomyr highway.

This was reported to Censor.NET by sources in law enforcement agencies.

The accident occurred on the territory of the Zhytomyr region. Provisionally, it is known that the People's Deputy was in the car with his wife.

There was no crosswalk at the point of impact.

The National Police confirmed that the driver was a 44-year-old resident of the Kyiv region, a People's Deputy of Ukraine, but did not specify who exactly.

"Provisionally, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, moving in the direction of Chop city in the slow traffic lane, hit a pedestrian. As a result of the accident, an 18-year-old girl died at the scene," the police said in a statement.

The SBI (State Bureau of Investigation) reported that they were investigating the circumstances of the accident with the participation of the People's Deputy.

"The incident happened on the Kyiv-Chop highway near the Berezivka village, Zhytomyr district, at about ten in the morning on November 3, 2023.

The car, which was driven by a People's Deputy, hit a pedestrian. An 18-year-old girl died from the injuries received at the scene," the message says.

SBI employees work on-site. They decide on the issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules).





