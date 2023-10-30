National Police receives 531 confiscated weapons from US. PHOTOS

A shipment of rifles is currently on its way to Ukraine, and American cities are joining the initiative.

This was reported by MP Marian Zablotskyi on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"After Miami's donation, the city of Phoenix, Arizona, joined our Ukrainian Arsenal of Liberty programme. This time the set is more interesting: 386 9 mm pistols, 58 5.56 mm rifles, 29 7.62 mm rifles. We added 58 shotguns to it. This type of weapon was requested separately because it is easier to hit small drones with it," the statement said.

According to the MP, a batch of AR-15 rifles is already on its way to Ukraine, which will be transferred to the private ownership of citizens-members of the Irpin DFTG. Some of them will be given to women who survived the occupation.

However, there were some difficulties with the organisation: "We faced very difficult opposition in the United States. Some representatives from districts with a large ethnic Russian presence were very offended and did everything they could to stop the programme. This is not surprising at all. But they failed. We will keep trying".

The parliamentarian said that the United States spends approximately $130 billion on police every year. They have tonnes of excellent surplus equipment in their warehouses that can be used if they continue to actively advocate.

"With these arms deliveries, we have established a logistical and legal mechanism for implementation that can now be scaled up. For me, this was the main task," he concluded.

