US blocks Russia’s cryptocurrency sanctions circumvention channel

The United States has imposed sanctions on Russian citizen Ekaterina Zhdanova and her accounts on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is noted that the woman helped Russian oligarchs and fraudsters move hundreds of millions of dollars abroad.

This is stated in the report of the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Through key intermediaries such as Zhdanova, the Russian elite, online extortion groups, and other illegal actors have sought to avoid US and international sanctions, including through the abuse of virtual currency," said US Deputy Treasury Secretary Brian Nelson.

In March 2022, Zhdanova transferred more than $2.3 million of funds from a Russian representative to Western Europe through a fraudulent investment account and a real estate transaction. In another case, she helped a Russian oligarch transfer more than $100 million to the United Arab Emirates.

At the same time, Zhdanova used the services of organisations that do not have anti-money laundering controls and safeguards. Among these institutions is, in particular, the Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex Europe OU, which has already been sanctioned by the United States. In addition, it provided services to the Russian online extortionist group Ryuk, laundering more than $2.3 million of their illicit funds.