Lyman-Kupiansk direction remains one of most difficult on front line - Defense Forces

Russian troops do not stop trying to reoccupy Kupiansk. The Lyman-Kupiansk direction remains one of the most difficult on the front line.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by the head of the public relations service of the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fito, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The Lyman-Kupiansk direction remains one of the most difficult on the front line. Over the past day, the enemy attacked eight times, eight times struck our positions with aircraft, in particular with the help of Su-35 and Su-34 aircraft. Seven kamikaze drones were also used. It is near the Ivanivka and Synkivka settlements of Kharkiv region. Over the past day, the enemy lost 149 of its servicemen," he said.

He added that seven tanks and nine armored fighting vehicles were also destroyed in the Kupiansk direction.

"This is quite a large number. We see that the enemy intensified its activity, use of military equipment and is not giving up its attempts to re-occupy Kupiansk, an important logistics center," Fito explained.

