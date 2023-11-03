U.S. allocates new $425 million aid package for Ukraine

The United States of America allocated a new $425 million aid package to Ukraine "to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs."

"Today, the Ministry of Defense announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs. This includes cuts in security assistance from the Department of Defense's stockpiles of up to $125 million to meet Ukraine's immediate combat needs," the statement reads.

It is noted that $300 million has also been allocated from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) to strengthen Ukraine's air defense in the long term.

The package includes, in particular:

Additional ammunition for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS);

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155 and 105 mm artillery shells;

Missiles with tubular launch, optical tracking and wired guidance (TOW);

Anti-tank complexes "Javelin" and AT-4;

More than 3 million ammunition for small arms and grenades;

Explosive ammunition for clearing obstacles;

Anti-infantry ammunition M18A1 Claymore;

12 trucks for the transportation of heavy equipment;

Equipment for cold weather;

Spare parts, maintenance and other field equipment.

Ukraine will also receive additional laser-guided munitions to combat unmanned aerial systems.

The Pentagon clarified that the package uses USAI's $300 million provided under a standing resolution recently passed by Congress and depletes the remaining USAI funds currently available to support Ukraine.

