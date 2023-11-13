Farion turned pro-Ukrainian student in Crimea over to FSB. Tasheva promises to bring her to justice. PHOTO

Former Deputy Iryna Farion once again caused a scandal. Because of its publication, employees of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation came to Maksym Hlibov, a pro-Ukrainian student in the occupied Crimea.

Thus, in her Telegram channel, Farion published a screenshot of a letter from a first-year student of the Faculty of Philology in Sevastopol, Maksym Hlibov, in which he wrote that he was waiting for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in his native Kerch and Sevastopol.

In the letter, the guy also supported Farion's statements that the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should speak only Ukrainian.

Farion, having posted a letter from Maksym did not hide his personal data.

Later, a screenshot of the letter was distributed by Russian propagandists, who thanked Farion for her "cooperation". Later, the FSB visited Maksym Hlibov and forced him to apologize on camera.

"I had an intelligent conversation and I completely renounced my views, because I understand that I was wrong," the student said in a statement after the conversation with the FSB.

In the comments on Farion's Telegram channel, subscribers immediately asked her to hide the student's personal data, warning that Russian security forces could come to him.

"Don't give advice when you're not asked. Is my surname hidden? Why did you hide yours? Should I block you?" - Iryna Farion replied to people's comments.

"And here is Maksym Hlibov, a philology student who supports Ukrainian Nazism and is waiting for the coming of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This student was turned over by Ukrainian Nazi Irina Farion, who posted his letter to her on her Telegram channel. Now the Main Directorate for Combating Extremism of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation deals with Maksym, his circle and teachers. Once again, 'thank you Mrs. Farion,' you helped us a lot," the propagandists wrote.

The Russians also added that Iryna Farion set up not only Maksym with her post but also his entire circle of like-minded people, which "has already been established and worked out by Comrade Major."

The Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva has already reacted to the incident.

"Regarding the incident with the citizen of Ukraine Farion. It is a villainy and a crime to post a message in general from a person who writes to you from the temporarily occupied territory. I communicate with such citizens from Crimea every day, we carry out systematic monitoring of the so-called "courts" over our citizens, who by their actions "discredit" the armed forces of the aggressor country. We now know of at least 535 such "discreditations". I am grateful to all our citizens for such a strong Ukrainian position, I am sure you will be the first to meet our security and defense forces in Crimea. But it would never have occurred to me to put personal correspondence in a public space, exposing a person to danger. But it would never have come across my mind to put personal correspondence in a public space, exposing a person to danger. As the Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, I will take actions to bring this citizen to justice for these actions," Tasheva wrote.