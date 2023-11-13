Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki submitted resignation

The head of the Polish government, Mateusz Morawiecki, submitted a resignation on the first day of the meeting of the Sejm of the new cadence.

He stated this during his speech from the rostrum of the lower house of the Polish parliament, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Morawiecki noted that according to the decision of Polish President Andrzej Duda, he will try to create a government of the country within the period specified by the Constitution of the country, which will receive a vote of confidence in the Sejm.

Acting Prime Minister of Poland Morawiecki from the rostrum of the parliament commented on the achievements of his government over the past four years, calling on politicians from other parties to support his government again.

Malgozhata Paprotska, Minister of the Office of the President of the Republic of Poland, said in an interview with PAP ( Polska Agencja Prasowa) that Duda will entrust Morawiecki with the mission of forming a new government on Monday evening after the end of the parliament session.

Read more: In Poland, negotiations between government and carriers blocking border with Ukraine ended without agreement