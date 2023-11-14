Destroyed 7 out of 9 enemy strike "Shahed", - Air Force

On the night of November 14, 2023, the invaders attacked Ukraine with attack drones, ballistic and guided air missiles.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the launches of 9 "Shahed-136/131" attack UAVs were recorded from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (Krasnodar Territory - Russian Federation). The Iskander-M ballistic missile was launched from the Dzhankoy region (Crimea), the Kh-35 guided missile was launched from the airspace of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region.

"As a result of combat work by the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense forces of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 7 attack UAVs "Shahed-136/131" were destroyed," the message says.

