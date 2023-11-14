Hungary will block allocation of military aid to Ukraine, - Sijarto

Hungary will block the allocation of a tranche of military aid to Ukraine until Kyiv provides guarantees that Hungarian firms will not be included in the "black list" of international sponsors of the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, reports the AP agency and the Hungarian publication Magyar Nemzet, Censor.NET reports.

"Hungary will block the payment of the next tranche of military aid to Ukraine under the European Peace Fund (EPF) until Kyiv provides guarantees that OTP Bank or other Hungarian firms will not be blacklisted as "international sponsors of war," the minister said.

Szijjarto noted that Hungary faced "pressure", but noted that Budapest could not provide its support without adequate guarantees.

According to him, they want to force the country to support the payment of 500 million euros to Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine has not fulfilled conditions for negotiations on EU membership, - Szijjarto

Hungary has previously blocked the decision regarding the next tranche of aid to Kyiv, as Ukraine included the Hungarian OTP Bank in the list of international sponsors of the war.