Commanders of certain types of troops of AFU should not depend on civilian Minister of Defense - Hudymenko

Yurii Hudymenko called on People’s Deputies to amend the law "On National Security" so that in the conditions of war, the appointment of commanders of certain types of troops of the Armed Forces did not depend on the civilian Minister of Defense, but on the proposal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

As Censor.NET informs, Yurii Hudymenko, a serviceman and head of the NGO "Ukrainian Association "Mriia", shared this on his Facebook page.

"The law 'On National Security', which was adopted in 2018, contained a norm that acquired a completely different meaning and significance during the full-scale invasion and created a whole field for dirty play. Again, I read insider information that three commanders will soon be dismissed. The law states that commanders of services, separate branches of troops (forces) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are appointed and dismissed by the President of Ukraine on the proposal of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. This means that the civilian Minister of Defense decides who will command, for example, the Air Assault Forces. Or the Marines. Or even everyone. At the same time, the same law states: "Commanders of services, separate branches of troops (forces) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are subordinate to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Hudymenko said.

According to the military, during peacetime, such a system of national security protection is positive for maintaining the balance of power. But this does not correspond to logic at all during the war and encourages constant tension where it should not be – in the army of the country at war.

"I suggest that all People`s Deputies who read me submit and vote for changes. Namely, add to paragraph 5 Art. 16 of the Law of Ukraine "On National Security" of 2018, paragraph: "DURING THE MARTIAL LAW, COMMANDERS OF CERTAIN TYPES OF TROOPS (FORCES) OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE ARE APPOINTED TO OFFICE AND DISMISSED FROM OFFICE BY THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE ON THE PROPOSAL OF THE COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE".

A similar replacement is in the section on the commander of the Joint Forces. And relevant amendments to related laws. And we will see who votes how," Hudymenko summed up.