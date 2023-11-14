Slovakia will stop providing military aid to Ukraine from its own reserves, limiting it to humanitarian aid. - Minister of Defense Robert Kalinak

The Minister of Defense of Slovakia, Robert Kalinak, said that his country would stop providing military assistance to Ukraine from its own reserves. Slovakia will limit itself to humanitarian and technical assistance of a non-lethal nature.

It is noted that the Minister of Defense of Slovakia, Robert Kalinak, announced the termination of military aid to Ukraine during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"However, Slovakia is ready to provide a fairly wide range of humanitarian, civilian and technical assistance of a non-lethal nature. Foreign partners fully respect the decision of the new government," the statement reads.

The new leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Slovakia also aims to strengthen the resources and capabilities of its armed forces in performing tasks aimed at maintaining the security of citizens and the state.

Earlier, Kalinak said that Slovakia intends to change the terms of the defense agreement with the United States, as it now refuses to send Ukraine new batches of weapons and ammunition from its own warehouses.