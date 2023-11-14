US at decisive point in helping Ukraine - State Department

The United States is at a critical juncture in terms of helping Ukraine, with about 95% of previously allocated funds exhausted.

This was stated by the State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

"We are at a critical point when it comes to helping Ukraine. The Pentagon has publicly stated that they have exhausted somewhere around 95% of their funds to assist Ukraine," Miller said.

According to Miller, the State Department believes that the House urgently needs to accept additional funding requests for Ukraine and Israel "not only to finance security assistance to Israel, but also to finance the humanitarian assistance that we have requested for the people of Gaza." Miller stressed that the assistance is critical to both the security and well-being of Gaza's population and to Israel's long-term security interests.

