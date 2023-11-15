Enemy is attacking center of Kherson

On the morning of November 15, Russian troops shelled Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The center of Kherson is under fire! Everyone go to shelters immediately!" - the message reads.

"Kherson is under fire. The army of the Russian Federation is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank. Several explosions were heard in the central part of the city. Do not be in the open space! Move to safer places," says the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko.

