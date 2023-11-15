Russian troops wipe Avdiivka off the map with constant shelling, - Barabash

Enemy troops are literally erasing Avdiivka of the Donetsk region from the face of the earth with constant massive strikes.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Avdiivka CMA, Vitalii Barabash, on the air of "Suspilne. Resistance".

"As hot as it was, it remains so. In a day, there were a little more than 30 massive shellings on the territory of the community, 12 aerial bombardments," Barabash said.

According to him, Russian troops are hitting people's shelters, gathering places, hospitals, volunteer stations, and places where you can get water.

"The local population is simply being destroyed. The city is being erased. Avdiivka is gradually turning into Mariinka, which no longer exists," the head of the CMA emphasized.

Watch more: Enemy is losing soldiers and equipment near Avdiivka faster and on larger scale than near Bakhmut - Zelenskyy. VIDEO