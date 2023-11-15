In Kupiansk direction, enemy has regrouped and is advancing on city from several directions, - Ground Forces

The enemy has regrouped and is advancing on the city from several directions. During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 246 occupiers and 52 samples of military equipment, including seven tanks and four infantry fighting vehicles in the Kupiansk direction.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the head of the public relations service of the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fito, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"As for the Kupiansk direction, the situation remains active. The enemy has regrouped, the enemy continues to advance from several directions to Kupiansk, wants to re-occupy the city," Fito said.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks during the day. The enemy carried out 19 airstrikes and used 25 kamikaze drones. In total, the occupiers carried out 532 attacks in this direction.

According to Fito, Russia lost 246 soldiers and 52 pieces of military equipment during the day, including seven tanks and four infantry fighting vehicles.

