Airport for civilian flights can be opened providing significant strengthening of air defense, - President’s Office

In Ukraine, one of the airports may be opened for civilian flights before the end of the war, provided that air defense and protection of Ukrainian skies are significantly strengthened.

This was stated by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak during a speech at the Hudson Institute as part of a trip to the United States, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

"Strengthening air defense will be the key to recovery. Ukraine needs a reliable "umbrella" for its recovery. In particular, its strengthening will allow us to reopen one of the airports in Ukraine. We are already working on this with our partners. This is a sign that a turning point in the war is approaching," he said.

According to Yermak, next year will be decisive in this aspect, but the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine did not name specific dates.

