ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5444 visitors online
News
6 058 77

Airport for civilian flights can be opened providing significant strengthening of air defense, - President’s Office

росія,ппо

In Ukraine, one of the airports may be opened for civilian flights before the end of the war, provided that air defense and protection of Ukrainian skies are significantly strengthened.

This was stated by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak during a speech at the Hudson Institute as part of a trip to the United States, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

"Strengthening air defense will be the key to recovery. Ukraine needs a reliable "umbrella" for its recovery. In particular, its strengthening will allow us to reopen one of the airports in Ukraine. We are already working on this with our partners. This is a sign that a turning point in the war is approaching," he said.

According to Yermak, next year will be decisive in this aspect, but the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine did not name specific dates.

Read more: Yermak discussed with representatives of expert circles and US opinion leaders strengthening assistance to Ukraine

Author: 

airport (225) air traffic (67) Andrii Iermak (233)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 