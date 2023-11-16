Biden on talks with Xi Jinping: Some of most constructive and productive discussions

US President Joe Biden summed up a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in California

The US president highly praised the talks with the Chinese leader. They discussed issues that meet the interests of both countries, as well as Russia's war against Ukraine and the situation in the Gaza Strip.

"I think these are some of the most constructive and productive discussions we've had," Biden said, emphasizing that he has had experience with Xi Jinping in various capacities for more than a decade.

The U.S. president also noted that thanks to the high-level diplomatic efforts between the two countries that have taken place in recent months, "important progress" has been made today.

In this regard, he said that after many years, cooperation between the United States and China in the fight against drug trafficking has been resumed. In particular, an agreement was reached to reduce the flow of chemicals and finished pills, in particular, fentanol, from China to the Western Hemisphere.

"Secondly, and this is critically important: we are restoring direct contacts between the military," Biden said. Thirdly, according to him, the countries agreed to hold meetings at the expert level to discuss the risks and security issues associated with artificial intelligence.

Biden also said that during the talks with Xi, there was an "exchange of views on regional and global issues," including Russia's refusal to end its brutal war against Ukraine, as well as the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The head of the White House recalled that there is competition between China and the United States on many issues. But, according to him, it is necessary to compete responsibly so that it does not escalate into a conflict.

"And where possible, where our interests coincide, we will work together," the US president added, noting that the world expects this from them.