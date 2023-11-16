Talks between Biden and Xi Jinping will not change position of People’s Republic of China regarding war in Ukraine, - China’s Foreign Ministry

In China, after the meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, they announced that the country’s position regarding the "crisis in Ukraine" would not change.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Mao Ning, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

According to her, the leaders exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern, such as the "crisis in Ukraine" (this is how China calls the war of aggression unleashed by Russia. - Ed.) and the Israel-Palestine conflict (Chinese officials carefully avoid mentioning that Israel is fighting only with Hamas terrorists. - Ed.).

"China's position on the 'Ukrainian crisis' and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is very clear and consistent. We always stand on the side of honesty and justice, strive to promote peace and negotiations, as well as de-escalation of the situation," Mao said.

