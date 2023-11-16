ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5813 visitors online
News War
46 602 47

Talks between Biden and Xi Jinping will not change position of People’s Republic of China regarding war in Ukraine, - China’s Foreign Ministry

байден,цзіньпін

In China, after the meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, they announced that the country’s position regarding the "crisis in Ukraine" would not change.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Mao Ning, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

According to her, the leaders exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern, such as the "crisis in Ukraine" (this is how China calls the war of aggression unleashed by Russia. - Ed.) and the Israel-Palestine conflict (Chinese officials carefully avoid mentioning that Israel is fighting only with Hamas terrorists. - Ed.).

"China's position on the 'Ukrainian crisis' and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is very clear and consistent. We always stand on the side of honesty and justice, strive to promote peace and negotiations, as well as de-escalation of the situation," Mao said.

Watch more: Xi Jinping arrived in United States for first time in 6 years. Will talk with Biden about Ukraine. VIDEO

Author: 

Biden (679) China (676) Xi Jinping (118)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 