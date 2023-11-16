Criminal proceedings have been opened against Arestovych, - People’s Deputy of "Voice" Pipa (updated)

Criminal proceedings have been opened against the ex-adviser to the President’s Office. The National Police reported that his actions were qualified as a knowingly false report of a criminal offense.

This was reported by the People's Deputy of the "Voice" Natalia Pipa, Censor.NET reports.

"Criminal proceedings have been opened against Arestovych. I was notified of this by the National Police of Ukraine, and I am notifying you. We are waiting for the speedy (but doubtful) return of the intelligence officer to Ukraine," the parliamentarian said in a statement.

At the same time, Pipa did not specify under which article the proceedings were initiated.

Later, the National Police reported that on the fact of the appeal of a group of people's deputies regarding a false report of a crime, the capital's investigators began criminal proceedings.

"The Shevchenkivskyi Police Department received a statement from people's deputies of Ukraine regarding the possible commission of a criminal offense by a citizen of Ukraine, which consists in knowingly false reporting of a crime, namely filing a statement to the State Bureau of Investigation about the commission of a crime by a People's Deputy.

Investigators have started criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 383 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - a knowingly false report on the commission of a criminal offense," the National Police said.

It will be recalled that earlier criminal proceedings were opened against Arestovych for sexist remarks against women.

