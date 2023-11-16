During day, 62 combat clashes took place, enemy tried to attack in six directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 18:00, 16.11.2023.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"It has been the 631st day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against our state. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. 62 combat clashes took place during the day.

The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, use terror tactics, strike, and shell both military and civilian targets. In total, the enemy launched 9 missile and 31 air strikes, carried out 26 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Also, the Russian Federation launched another air strike on Ukraine, using 18 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type. Air defense forces and means destroyed 16 attack UAVs.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. About 20 settlements, including Kliusy, Arkhypivka of the Chernihiv region; Zarichchia, Chuikivka, Bachivsk of the Sumy region; Veterynarne, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Nesterne, Dvorichanske of the Kharkiv region, were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully carried out assault operations near Synkivka and Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region, where our soldiers repelled 4 attacks. It carried out an airstrike in the Petropavlivka area of the Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Berestove of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. It carried out an airstrike in the area of the Serebryanskyi forestry of the Luhansk region. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar shelling, among them Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region. The occupiers launched an airstrike near Dyliivka of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, in particular, Markove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka of the Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Stepove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 15 attacks. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Sukha Balka, Keramik, Tonenke, Avdiivka, Netailove, Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where the our defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks. Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka came under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Staromaiorske of the Donetsk region. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Urozhaine and Staromaiorske. About 10 settlements, in particular, Vodiane, Bohoiavlenka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Staromaiorske, and Rivnopil of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Robotyne and west of Verbove of the Zaporizhzhia region, where our defenders repelled 5 attacks. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Novodarivka and Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, in particular, Temyrivka, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.

On the Kherson direction, Kherson, Ivanivka and Bilozerka of Kherson were subjected to enemy artillery fire.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 2 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel. Units of missile forces hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 6 artillery, 2 control points and 2 ammunition depots of the enemy," the General Staff said.