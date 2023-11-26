Polish protesters block humanitarian aid at border, - Consul General of Ukraine Kuts

Trucks with humanitarian aid for Ukraine are queuing up at the border despite protesters’ claims of unimpeded passage.

Consul General of Ukraine in Lublin Oleh Kuts said this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, according to him, the day before, on November 25, he and Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Serhiy Derkach met with Ukrainian drivers and Polish protesters near the Dorohusk checkpoint.

Kuts emphasized the need to stay in the areas of border blocking "to record, see, and hear."

"Despite the protesters' statements that humanitarian aid or fuel tanks are not allowed to go through, we see cases where they are in line. In addition, the Polish press can also talk to our guys, who tell us everything. They also support everyone's right to protest, but not by blocking the border, especially today, when there was such an unprecedented attack on Kyiv, when the enemy is hitting our critical infrastructure. It is extremely important for us that our energy sector receives the necessary assistance, and all this is now in queues," he emphasized.

According to him, there have also been cases of fuel tanks standing still.

Kuts noted that he had a brief conversation with representatives of the protesters.

"They say that they let all dangerous goods and humanitarian aid pass out of turn, we asked them to demonstrate in practice and to adhere to their stated quotas - how many cars and trucks are allowed to pass every hour," he said.