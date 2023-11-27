Occupiers seized part of industrial zone in Avdiivka, - ISW

Geo-location footage from 26 November indicates that Russian forces have made minor advances northwest of Krasnohorivka (7km northwest of Avdiivka) and in the eastern part of an industrial area on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka.

A geolocation video from 26 November shows Russian armored vehicles attacking Ukrainian positions in the northern part of the industrial zone on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka.

Russian military bloggers mostly claimed that Russian troops captured the entire industrial zone near the Yasynuvata-2 railway station on 26 November, but ISW has not yet found visual evidence of these claims.

On 26 November, Russian troops also continued their offensive on the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line and confirmed their advance. Geolocation footage released on 26 November shows that Russian troops have made minor advances southwest of Pershotravneve (24km east of Kupiansk).

Ukraine's General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near Synkivka (8 km northeast of Kupiansk), Ivanivka (20 km southeast of Kupiansk), Novoselivske (14 km northwest of Svatove) and near Serebrianka Forest (10 km southwest of Kreminna).