News
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia do not make sense now, Putin wants surrender in a year or more, - US Deputy Secretary of State O’Brien

At the moment, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to end the war make no sense. Putin wants to surrender.

This was stated by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State James O'Brien, Censor.NET reports with reference to the League.

According to him, the negotiations are Ukraine's business, but the reality is that the United States sees no signs that Russia is ready to conduct real negotiations.

"It seems to us that Putin is talking about waiting at least another year or more before he thinks about ending this war, and it would be pointless to have a discussion on the part of Ukraine - this is not a dialogue. This is a monologue of surrender," O'Brien said.

