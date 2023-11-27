Stoltenberg: It depends only on Ukraine which ways of ending this war are acceptable

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that only Ukraine should decide when and how to conduct peace talks with Russia regarding the end of the war.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

Stoltenberg noted that Ukraine will be able to negotiate with the Russian Federation on any peace it wants to agree on, when and if the time comes for peace talks.

"It depends on Ukraine which ways of ending this war are acceptable. We must support Ukraine and enable it to free as much territory as possible and provide the best conditions for negotiations if they start at all," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

According to Stoltenberg, "wars are unpredictable by their nature."

"We have not seen any signs that President Putin is planning peace, in fact, he is planning a continuation of the war. The more military support we provide to Ukraine, the stronger its position on the battlefield and the stronger its position at the negotiating table," he added.

