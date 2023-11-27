Ukraine will become member of NATO, it is necessary to carry out reforms - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of reforms by Ukraine on the way to NATO membership.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

"Allies agree that Ukraine will become a member of NATO. At the (Ukraine-NATO) meeting, we will agree on recommendations for Ukrainians... regarding reforms, as we continue to support Kyiv on this path to NATO membership," he said.

Earlier it was reported that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will take part in the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in Brussels.

Read more: Invasion of Ukraine was major strategic defeat for Putin - Stoltenberg