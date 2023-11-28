ENG
Russia launched several groups of attack drones - Air Force

The command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the detection of several groups of drones flying from the south of Ukraine in the northwestern direction.

"Several groups of strike UAVs are flying through the Dnipropetrovsk region (Dnipro/Pavlohrad). The direction of movement is northwest," the post says.

It is also noted that on the border of Kherson and Dnipro regions, attack UAVs are recorded in the western direction.

