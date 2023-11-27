Ukrainian kamikaze drone destroys five enemy tanks. VIDEO

The Ukrainian drone "Hrim" destroys the equipment of the Russian Armed Forces, the price of which is much higher than its cost. Thus, drone operators "hunted down" five units of Russian invaders’ equipment.

According to Censor.NET, our soldiers destroyed an enemy T-84 and T-80 tank worth $4 million each, and the latest Russian T-90 tank worth $4.5 million. In addition, a drone attacked a T-72 tank worth $3 million and a T-62 tank worth more than $300,000.

According to the manufacturers, the Thunder has already hit more than 150 enemy targets. A total of 447 of these UAVs have been sent to the front.

