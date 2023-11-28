Russians are attacking suburbs of Kherson

Russian troops are shelling the suburbs of Kherson from the occupied left bank.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Municipal Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"The suburbs of Kherson are under heavy enemy fire. Russian troops are attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank.



Stay away from windows! Take care of yourself and your loved ones!" he wrote.

Read more: Powerful explosions are heard in Kherson