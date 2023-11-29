Ukraine is sitting in its place at NATO table - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken believes that Ukraine is sitting in its place at the NATO table.

He said this at a press conference at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Brussels, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the United States has focused on continued support and commitment to Ukraine.

"Another critical point that is really worth emphasizing - and it is supported by everything I have seen here (at the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels - Ed.) over the past two days - when it comes to Ukraine, the United States is not alone," Blinken said.

He reminded that the United States has provided assistance to Ukraine in the amount of about $77 billion. At the same time, European allies have provided more than $100 million over this period.

"That's why we often talk about burden sharing and the need for burden sharing. As for Ukraine, this is obvious: we have seen it and will continue to see it. Ukraine knows that its future is a free and dynamic democracy. And Ukraine's path to NATO and the European Union depends on its reform efforts," the U.S. Secretary of State added.

"Our team is determined to see these reforms through. We also heard that today from the country's foreign minister.

"So these were some of the issues that the Alliance discussed with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. And this was the first meeting of foreign ministers at the new NATO-Ukraine Council. Ukraine is sitting in its place at the NATO table," Blinken emphasized.