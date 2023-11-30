AFU hold positions on the left bank of the Kherson region and transfer reinforcements, - ISW

Ukrainian forces continue ground attacks on the left bank of the Kherson region. Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian assaults.

This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET reports.

According to Russian bloggers, Ukrainian forces advanced southwest of Krynky (30 km northeast of the city of Kherson and 2 km from the Dnipro River) and established themselves in a nearby forest area. The Russians claimed that there were ongoing battles near Krynky and that Russian aircraft and artillery were conducting heavy strikes in the area. They also claimed that Ukrainian troops were continuing to move new assault groups to the left bank and that 300 to 400 Ukrainian fighters were operating near Krynky.

At the same time, Ukraine's General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops were holding their positions on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

Russia's repeated claims of Ukrainian reinforcements arriving on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River indicate that Russian troops are attempting to thwart Ukraine's attempts to supply and strengthen its positions on the eastern bank of the Kherson region.

In addition, military analysts have pointed to Russia's apparent inability to create a cohesive command structure among the forces defending the eastern (left) bank of the Kherson region. Russia's morale and combat capabilities continue to deteriorate there. On 29 November, Ukraine's General Staff reported that units of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade (Black Sea Fleet) operating near Krynky (30 km north-east of Kherson and 2 km from the Dnipro River) refuse to assault Ukrainian positions due to a lack of weapons, artillery coordination, intelligence and information on the location of Russian minefields.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that maps of Russian minefields are classified and that Russian commanders did not properly coordinate the location of these minefields with assault units, which led to 50 casualties among units of the 810th Marine Brigade over the past month.

Units of the 810th Marine Brigade arrived in the Krynky area in early October 2023 and appear to have taken over responsibility for the area from the 18th Combined Arms Army after Ukrainian ground operations on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River began in mid-October 2023. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that the 28th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 18th MLA is currently operating in Pishchanivka (14 km east of Kherson and 3 km from Dnipro).

Additional units of the 18th CAA and 7th Airborne Division are reportedly holding positions in the near rear areas on the east bank, and the joint command of these formations is likely to control Russia's response to Ukrainian ground operations in the east.

The reported minefield incident indicates that the 18th CAA command did not pass on relevant tactical details to the 810th Marine Brigade command, suggesting that the Russian senior commanders responsible for the defence of the eastern shore have not yet corrected this coordination failure.