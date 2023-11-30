320 cases of hepatitis "A" confirmed in Vinnitsa region. INFOGRAPHICS

As of November 29, 320 cases of hepatitis "A" have been laboratory confirmed in the Vinnitsa region.

This was reported in the Vinnytsia Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, as informs Censor.NET.

A total of 382 cases of the disease were recorded, of which 54 were in children, for the previous day (November 28) two new cases were identified. It is noted that currently 35 patients are being treated in hospitals.

In the region, 784 people were vaccinated against hepatitis "A," including 669 doctors and 115 contact persons (including 56 children).

