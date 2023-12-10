ENG
Near Klishchiivka, AFU covered Russians with heavy artillery fire. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers shelled the Russian occupiers with artillery. The defenders showed a video of combat operations in the Bakhmut sector. Soldiers of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodny Yar" worked on the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers showed how they covered Russian infantrymen with heavy artillery fire near Klishchiivka in the Bakhmut direction. The defenders did not disclose the exact losses of the enemy.

Watch more: Hero of Ukraine and anti-tank of the 93rd Brigade Ilya about combat everyday life: "Alive - and that is well, for the evening 15 packages of "grads " have arrived". VIDEO

