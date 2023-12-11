We can see many more wars around world if sovereignty of Ukraine is violated, - Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky

Violation of the UN Charter and the sovereignty of Ukraine will open the door to a new conflict.

This was stated in an interview with RBC-Ukraine by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, Censor.NET reports.

The Foreign Minister answered the question of when and how the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine can end. He said he "can't predict the future."

"That is why I don't know how it will end, but we know what principles are at stake, and we need to ensure that everything will end in accordance with our principles, and this is very important: The UN Charter, the sovereignty of the Ukrainian nation - this must be preserved, because if they are violated, it will open the door to a new conflict like this, and it will be a very difficult precedent, and we can see many more wars around the world, "the minister explained.

