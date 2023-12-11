Russians massively advance on Avdiivka and Marinka directions, - Defense Forces

On 10 December, the Russian army launched a massive offensive supported by armoured vehicles in the Avdiivka and Marinka areas.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman for the Tauride Defence Forces, Oleksandr Shtupun, Censor.NET reports citing Channel 24.

"Yesterday the enemy launched massive offensive actions with the support of armoured vehicles in the Avdiivka and Marinka sectors. They are actively using aviation and guided aerial bombs. They carried out 15 air strikes over the last day," noted Shtupun.

He added that before a massive offensive, the invaders usually conduct artillery preparation or drop guided aerial bombs.

"A total of 72 combat engagements were recorded in the operational area of the OSGT "Tavria" over the last day. This is a lot. Almost all of them took place in Donetsk region. Russian troops also made 610 artillery attacks," said Shtupun.

Read more: 337 occupiers were eliminated in a day in Tavria direction

The Russian army is trying to advance near Avdiivka in the north and south. Ukrainian defence forces destroyed 11 Russian tanks and 15 other armoured vehicles in the Tauride sector over the last day. The enemy lost 400 people in Donetsk region over the last day.

"Cases have already been recorded that, to replenish losses, the Russian army is transferring unequipped soldiers who are forced to remove protective equipment from the wounded and dead occupiers, the spokesperson reported.