9 499 12
Ruscists fire missile towards Kryvy Rih, explosions are heard in city
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The Russian invaders fired a missile flying towards Kryvy Rih.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
The media reported the sounds of explosions.
Earlier, the Air Force announced an air alert in the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia regions, which is associated with the activity of enemy tactical aircraft.
They warned of the threat of the use of air strikes.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...