ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15451 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
9 499 12
war (20410) Kryvyi Rih (212) shoot out (8798)

Ruscists fire missile towards Kryvy Rih, explosions are heard in city

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

росія,авіація

The Russian invaders fired a missile flying towards Kryvy Rih.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

The media reported the sounds of explosions.

Earlier, the Air Force announced an air alert in the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia regions, which is associated with the activity of enemy tactical aircraft.

They warned of the threat of the use of air strikes.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone detects and attacks occupants among trees. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 