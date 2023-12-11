Ruscists fire missile towards Kryvy Rih, explosions are heard in city

The Russian invaders fired a missile flying towards Kryvy Rih.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

The media reported the sounds of explosions.

Earlier, the Air Force announced an air alert in the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia regions, which is associated with the activity of enemy tactical aircraft.

They warned of the threat of the use of air strikes.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone detects and attacks occupants among trees. VIDEO