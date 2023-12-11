There are steps we must take to end war - Zelensky

Currently, our state is striving to end the war with Russia in such a way and on such terms as to neutralize the threat of large-scale aggression by Russia in the future.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with representatives of the Latin American media in Buenos Aires, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, the Kremlin's plan to seize Ukraine is doomed to failure, and the consequences of the Russian occupiers' aggression will not be forgiven.

"No one wants to forgive Russia, no one will forgive them. And, of course, they will not be able to occupy Ukraine, because they will be set on fire every day in our homes if they come in, occupy and live there," the President emphasised.

He also noted that "of course, this is a moment of no return, because they killed so many people, and in every family we have some losses".

The head of state also drew attention to the fact that Moscow does not abandon its plans and attempts to occupy Ukraine. And the threat of further attacks by Russia remains.

Watch more: Kamikaze drones fly into crowd of occupiers. VIDEO

"If in early 2014 they said it was not us who occupied Crimea, now no one is hiding anything. They are openly talking about their operation and their goals. They have failed and will fail - this is a fact," Zelensky said.

At the same time, the President added that "there are steps we must take to end the war".

"Of course, we want to end it - to end it so that it does not start again. We need security guarantees: either legal guarantees from states or appropriate weapons with which we can stop Russia," the president explained.

He also clarified that he was talking about "concrete guarantees so that they do not come to us again".