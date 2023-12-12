ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13035 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
2 049 18
weapons (2435) Russia (9760) The Black Sea (316) ISW (137)

Russia may use civilian vessels to transport weapons across Black Sea - ISW

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

корабель

According to Article 19 of the Montreux Convention, Turkey has not allowed warships to pass through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits since 28 February 2022.

This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET reports.

Turkey has been using the same Montreux Convention since 28 February 2022 and does not allow Russian warships to pass through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits.

According to Article 19 of the convention, "warships belonging to belligerent countries shall not... pass through the straits". At the same time, ISW noted, Russia relies on civilian vessels and bypasses the Montreux Convention by transporting military equipment through the straits.

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shepps announced the supply of 20 Viking armoured amphibious vehicles and 23 speedboats to Ukraine. However, Kyiv has not yet received two Sandown minesweepers due to the Montreux Convention on the Status of the Straits.

Read more: Zelensky met with heads of US defense companies: it is important to develop joint production of ammunition and air defense systems

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 