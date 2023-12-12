Czech Republic issues licenses to supply €4.7 billion worth of military equipment to Ukraine - media

The Czech Republic has issued licenses for the commercial supply of military equipment to Ukraine for a total of about 117 billion kroons (4.7 billion euros).

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic, Jana Černohová, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Prague International.

According to the Czech Defense Ministry, less than half of the already completed projects for the supply of equipment amount to about CZK 51.2 billion.

According to Černohova, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, the Czech Republic has transferred military equipment worth 6.2 billion CZK to Ukraine, including combat helicopters, tanks, and infantry fighting vehicles.

Also, about 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in the Czech Republic.

