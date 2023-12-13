"Servant of People" Bezuhla again demands Zaluzhnyi’s resignation: I saw the photo - I blew up. I can’t do it anymore. I tried, I restrained myself

People’s Deputy from the Servant of the People faction Mariana Bezuhla demands that Defense Minister Rustem Umierov appeal to the President to dismiss the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

"Rustem Umierov - your appeal to the President to dismiss the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be enough. You know that there is no vision for 2024, no plan! Do not cover them up, show leadership! Show them, don't be silent, encourage them! I believe in you. Time is running out," the People's Deputy wrote.

Bezuhla was also outraged by the joint photo of Umierov, Zaluzhnyi and Syrskyi published by the Ministry of Defense.

"No need for photos that everything is fine. It looks like the minister is trying to make wishful thinking. We need a decision!

When I saw the photo - I blew up. I can't do it anymore. I tried, I restrained myself. But," the "servant of the people" said.

Bezuhla also listed her claims against Ukraine's military leadership:

Do not appoint commanders without the Commander-in-Chief, this is a violation of logic and responsibility, which can then be passed on to each other, greetings to Mashovets

Do not keep Syrskyi on "two chairs": he is simultaneously in charge of the entire eastern front and at the same time the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It's not about personalities, it's about the MANAGEMENT SYSTEM and the distribution of generation and use of forces and means!

Zaluzhnyi's honest position on his insight and control over the troops as the military commander of the entire (!) AFU, reforms in the AFU NOT FOR TICKETS AND HUGGING; communication with Ukrainians, not foreigners through blog articles and family photos with his wife.

A real, not just for show, lessons learned process, which the Russians have, not us; and this is very well seen by the military in the brigades in the unchanged style of management from the generals. THEY ARE NOT HEARD!

Reformatting the front and making generals responsible for mistakes, not ordinary mobilized soldiers.

