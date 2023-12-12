Ukraine should become NATO’s 33rd member as soon as possible, - Latvian Defense Minister Spruds

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds believes that Ukraine should become the 33rd full member of NATO as soon as possible.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Spruds said this at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Tuesday in Kyiv.

"We are supporters of Ukraine's full membership in the EU and NATO, which will undoubtedly struggle in the coming days to start negotiations on EU accession. At the same time, we share everything that was said in Vilnius and believe that Ukraine should become the 33rd member of NATO as soon as possible," Spruds said.

He noted that Latvia, for its part, will make every effort to also convince its partners "to provide a membership opportunity and perspective for Ukraine as soon as possible."

